Phoenix approves $600K settlement of lawsuit brought by exonerated woman

The Phoenix City Council approved a $600,000 settlement of a federal lawsuit filed by a woman who was exonerated after the police officer who arrested her was found to have lied in another case.

Frances Salazar, 61, spent 22 months in prison after she was convicted in 2016. Her conviction hinged on the testimony of the Phoenix police officer who arrested her, Anthony Armour.

Armour claimed Salazar admitted to drug possession, and she held that she did not. No other evidence was presented in the case even though another witness claimed ownership of the drugs, court records showed.

Before Salazar's case went to trial, Armour had been the subject of an internal Phoenix police investigation and found to have lied in connection with the arrest of another woman.

Despite learning about this internal investigation, prosecutors did not directly inform Salazar's defense team about Armour's conduct, according to court records.

Federal law demands prosecutors disclose to defense lawyers any evidence that impacts the credibility of law enforcement witnesses.

In 2018, an appellate court judge vacated Salazar's conviction and exonerated her.

Salazar filed a civil suit against Phoenix in 2019. That year, Armour retired.

She alleged that her rights to due process had been breached.

The case was settled out of court earlier this year.

