Phoebus High student charged after being found with gun at school, police say

A 16-year-old Phoebus High School student is in police custody after the school’s weapons detection system found a gun Thursday morning, according to police.

A Hampton police spokesperson said they did not have any information to suggest whether the student intended to harm other students as of Thursday morning, though the investigation is ongoing.

Hampton police were alerted to a “weapons law violation” during a routine safety check at Phoebus about 8 a.m. School resource officers retrieved the weapon but the student fled, according to a news release.

The officers found the student at their home and took them into custody without incident. The student, whom police did not identify, is charged with one count of possession of a firearm on school property. I

