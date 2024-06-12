Philosophies of the Republican and Democratic parties differ

Comparing the 2024 philosophies of the Republican and Democratic parties reflects their distinct ideologies and policy priorities.

The Republican platform emphasizes limited government, free-market principles and conservative social values. In contrast, the Democratic platform advocates for economic equity, expansive social programs and progressive social policies.

As we consider our choices for the upcoming election, these platforms offer a clear contrast in visions for the future of the United States.

A comparative analysis of critical areas including economy, healthcare, climate change, immigration, education and social issues provides a stark contrast in the way forward for our country.

Let’s start with the economy ...

The Republican party emphasizes free-market principles, reduced government intervention and lower taxes. This includes tax policy. Republicans are looking for a continuation of the tax cuts introduced in 2017. They argue that lower taxes spur economic growth and job creation.

In terms of regulation, Republicans are looking to reduce regulations on businesses to promote innovation and competitiveness. They are advocating for trade agreements that prioritize American workers and businesses, with their focus on renegotiating or exiting deals perceived as unfavorable. Republicans are also emphasizing the need to control federal spending and reduce the national debt, with a particular focus on reducing the spend in entitlement programs.

The Democratic party focuses on economic equity, support for working families, and investment in infrastructure and green technology. When it comes to taxes, Democrats support increasing taxes on the wealthiest individuals and corporations to fund social programs for working people while reducing income inequality. Democrats believe that implementing stronger regulations to protect consumers, workers and the environment is much needed. They support those trade agreements that include labor and environmental standards that protect American jobs while promoting global cooperation.

Democrats advocate for significant investments in infrastructure (maintaining roads and bridges), education (for everyone) and improved energy supplies to stimulate the economy and create jobs.

In terms of healthcare ...

Republicans have clearly pushed and continue to push for a market-based healthcare system with less government involvement. This means that those who need healthcare pay all of the costs with only reduced assistance from Medicare or Medicaid, or other government support or aid. The Republican party platform rails against and pushes to eliminate the Affordable Care Act (ACA), replacing it with a system that requires those who are ill to pay the costs. Republicans believe that costs of prescription drugs can be reduced through increased competition and transparency, not government involvement.

Further the Democratic platform seeks to expand access to healthcare and strengthen the Affordable Care Act (ACA). They would do this by introducing a public health insurance option to compete with private insurers and provide more affordable choices, moving toward a single-payer system, allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and implementing measures to cap out-of-pocket costs for patients.

There is also the prickly issue of climate change ...

Some think it is not as significant as others believe.

In fact members of the Republican party are generally skeptical of aggressive climate action. Rather they prefer to emphasize energy independence and economic growth. In general Republicans support the continued use of fossil fuels, including coal, oil and natural gas, while promoting technological innovations to reduce emissions. They also support rolling back environmental regulations perceived as burdensome to businesses. This includes opposing international climate agreements that they believe are detrimental to the U.S. economy.

On the other hand, the Democratic party prioritizes the addressing of climate change through ambitious policies and investments in renewable energy. For example, Democrats support elements of the Green New Deal, which aims for a transition to 100% clean and renewable energy, strengthening environmental regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect natural resources (including hunting and fishing). Democrats also support rejoining and strengthening international climate agreements like the Paris Agreement to combat global climate change.

And then there is the hot topic of immigration ...

The Republican platform focuses on securing the borders and enforcing immigration laws. Period. Republicans want to dramatically spend more money to increase funding for border security measures, including the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, even though Mexico will not for this wall. Republicans want to reform the legal immigration system to prioritize skilled workers and reduce overall immigration levels. They believe in establishing stringent enforcement of existing immigration laws, including measures to prevent illegal immigration and deport undocumented immigrants.

Although it is difficult to find Democrats who disagree on the approach to immigration that Republicans support, the Democratic platform emphasizes a more compassionate approach to reach Republican immigration goals.

Democrats also advocate for effective border security measures that respect human rights and due process, wish to provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, particularly those brought to the U.S. as children (DREAMers).

Many in both parties want to reform the immigration system to make it more efficient and humane, with an emphasis on family reunification and protection for refugees and asylum seekers. As a practical matter, Democrats prefer a focus on reform and inclusion, not the destruction of American businesses dependent on immigration for labor on farms and other immigrant dependent businesses.

When it comes to education ...

The Republican platform promotes school choice and local control over education. Republicans support expanding school choice options, including charter schools, voucher programs and homeschooling. They want to reduce the federal government's role in education and increase state and local control. Republicans encourage alternatives to traditional four-year colleges, such as vocational training and apprenticeships.

Democrats focus on increasing access to quality education and reducing student debt. They want to increase funding for public schools, particularly in underserved communities, while making public colleges and universities tuition-free for most students and addressing the student debt crisis through loan forgiveness programs. Democrats also want to expand access to early childhood education and universal pre-kindergarten programs.

Finally, there are the distinct approaches to social Issues ...

The Republican platform is not flexible on social issues.

Some Republicans demand policies that eliminate abortion for any reason.

Some Republicans oppose gun control measures for any reason.

Some Republicans demand religious freedoms for themselves and compliance with their beliefs by others.

On the other hand, the Democratic platform champions progressive values on social issues.

Some Democrats support reproductive rights and access to abortion services.

The vast majority of Democrats advocate for comprehensive gun control measures that increase safety, and hamper criminality, while supporting police, including background checks and restrictions on assault weapons. Democrats do not support the elimination of guns for law-abiding citizens.

Democrats advocate for religious freedom and equality including protections against discrimination.

Choose carefully ...

As the presidential election approaches, as well as the elections that will determine the control of the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate, both the Republican and Democratic parties have articulated these visions for the country. The platforms outline their positions on key issues, reflecting their values, priorities and strategies for addressing the nation's challenges.

Bill Gindlesperger is a central Pennsylvanian, Dickinson College graduate, Pennsylvania System Of Higher Education (PASSHE) Governor, former Shippensburg University Trustee, awarded numerous patents, as well as Founder and Chairman of eLynxx Solutions. eLynxx provides cloud-software for sourcing and managing print and mail marketing. He is a board member, campaign advisor, successful entrepreneur, published author and commentator. He can be reached at Bill.Gindlesperger@eLynxx.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Philosophies of the Republican and Democratic parties differ