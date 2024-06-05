Philipsburg man accused of raping a child near a swimming pool in York County

A Philipsburg man was charged Monday with the rape of a 12-year-old girl in York County.

Dylan T. McClintock, 20, was accused of raping the child during Memorial Day weekend at a pool in York County.

He and the girl met and began messaging through the online chat platform ChatIB, Northern York County Regional police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

An officer alleged McClintock convinced the girl to sneak out of her house and forced her to perform oral sex. He also asked her to send him sexually explicit photos, police wrote.

After the alleged assault, McClintock dropped her off a few blocks from her home after seeing several police cars in the area, the officer wrote.

Investigators also found sexually explicit messages between McClintock and the girl on her phone, police wrote. No defense lawyer was listed. The York County Public Defender’s Office said nobody was appointed to represent him as of Wednesday.

McClintock was charged with seven felonies, including counts of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, indecent exposure and corruption of minors.

He is incarcerated at the Centre County Correctional Facility. His preliminary arraignment has not yet been scheduled.