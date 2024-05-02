Philippines Summons China Envoy After Water Cannon Incident
(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said it summoned China’s envoy in Manila on Thursday after Chinese vessels fired water cannons at Philippine ships near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea earlier this week.
“The Philippines protested the harassment, ramming, swarming, shadowing and blocking, dangerous maneuvers, use of water cannons, and other aggressive actions” of China’s coast guard and maritime militia vessels against the Philippine ships, the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The nation “demanded that Chinese vessels leave Bajo de Masinloc and its vicinity immediately,” the agency said, using Manila’s term for Scarborough Shoal.
