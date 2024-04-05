Philip Puche hears verdict after trial for murder of ex-wife in Audubon Park

CAMDEN — A Cherry Hill man has been found guilty of killing his ex-wife in an ambush attack in July 2020.

Philip Puche, 76, was accused of stabbing and slashing Nancy Kenny from behind as she entered her car near her Turtledove Court home in Audubon Park.

"He even climbed into the car to further assault her," Assistant Camden County Prosecutor Erin Dietz said at a court hearing in 2020.

Kenny identified Puche as her assailant before being taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.

The 63-year-old died of complications from her wounds in March 2021.

An obituary identified the woman as Nancy Kenny-Emerling, and said she was the married mother of three and a stepmother of one.

"Nancy had a tender heart for working with special education children in the Cherry Hill school district," the obituary said.

A Superior Court jury in Camden convicted Puche of murder, robbery, burglary and a weapons offense on April 3, after a three-week trial.

Puche has been held in custody since his arrest on the day of the slaying.

He faces up to life in prison, with sentencing scheduled for May 17.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Nancy Kenny was attacked from behind near her home, prosecution says