Philanthropic Society application period for $150,000 in grants extended through March 14

Mar. 5—The Joplin Regional Community Foundation's Philanthropic Society is now accepting applications for grants totaling $150,000.

The deadline for applications is 11:45 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Organizations with 501(c)3 or similar nonprofit status, such as civic, educational or faith-based groups, may apply.

The Philanthropic Society is a group of community members with a mission to provide high-impact grants to address issues.

For this year's grantmaking, the Philanthropic Society will award up to $50,000 to nonprofits addressing the following high-priority needs in Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction:

— Barriers to work and prosperity.

— Child welfare/education.

— Housing affordability and homelessness.

Details for each category can be found on the grant application.

The grants support organizations that build out current programs or create new services that improve the status of the three categories. The selection committee will prioritize proposals that communicate a vision and long-term plan on how the organization will address the identified problems and demonstrate collaboration with other community agencies willing to partner in the effort to improve community wellbeing.

After the deadline, the committee will review the applications and select two finalists in each category. Those finalists will prepare a short video explaining their grant request. Recipients will be announced at the Philanthropic Society's annual grant luncheon on May 14 at Missouri Southern State University.

A link to the application can be found at https://www.cfozarks.org/find-grants-scholarships/take-action-apply-for-grants.

For more information, contact Tom Wells at tomwellsjr@sbcglobal.net or 417-850-4700.

For technical questions about the application process, contact Emily Brittain at ebrittain@cfozarks.org or 417-864-6199.