New Philando Castile Shooting Footage Sparks Outrage After Cop's Acquittal

Another video has been released in the shooting of Philando Castile by a Minnesota cop, this one from the dashcam of the police cruiser.

Following the acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez, officials Tuesday released the footage from the July 2016 traffic stop that led to the 32-year-old black man's death.

The video shows that Yanez began shooting only seconds after Castile told the officer he had a gun in what began with a broken tail light.

"Sir, I have to tell you, I do have a firearm on me," Castile informed the officer.

Yanez withdrew his weapon from the holster before Castile finished the sentence. "Ok. Don't reach for it then".

Shouting can be heard and Yanez screamed "don't pull it out" before firing into the car.

Yanez faced manslaughter and other charges but tearfully defended himself in court as having "had no choice" but to open fire, despite having never seen Castile's legally owned firearm.

The 29-year-old was acquitted of all charges Friday.

While he was also dismissed from the police force, widespread demonstrations ensued as protestors maintain Yanez's split-second decision to shoot was based on little more than a fear of black men.

The release of the dashcam video did nothing the quell the anger.

"Heartbreaking #PhilandoCastile dashcam footage released. Irrational fear of black men is not cause for police shooting," the Minnesota arm of the ACLU tweeted Tuesday.

NewsOne Now host Roland Martin agreed. "There is no way in hell he should be free," he wrote.

In sharing the dashcam video with his followers, activist Shaun King referred to it as "The legal lynching of # PhilandoCastile."

"Video just released today. An abomination. This officer is a murderer. Philando obeyed the law," King tweeted Tuesday.

The shooting drew widespread attention Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, livestreamed the bloody aftermath on Facebook.

