Philander Smith University celebrates Juneteenth with gospel concert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Far and wide, the sounds of celebration echoed the halls of Philander Smith University Sunday honoring a monumental moment in U.S. history.

As part of the celebration, performers like Alma Brown & the A-One Gospel Singers celebrated Juneteenth.

Brown’s impromptu concerts started back in 2020, singing out in her front yard to properly social distance.

She eventually moved the event over to Philander Smith University. In between numbers, people could visit educational booths to learn more about the history and significance of June 19th.

“It’s just my way to be able to teach us old and young about African American history,” Joyce Richardson the event’s organizer stated.

Juneteenth celebrations kicked of this weekend leading up to the holiday on Wednesday.

