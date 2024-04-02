Philadelphia unveils 1st of 10 satellite election offices for more accessible voting

TechCrunch
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Urvashi Aneja is the founding director of Digital Futures Lab, an interdisciplinary research effort that seeks to examine the interaction between technology and society in the Global South. Aneja's current research focuses on the societal impact of algorithmic decision-making systems in India, where she's based, and platform governance.