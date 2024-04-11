9-year-old girl shot with father's firearm outside McDonald's in North Philadelphia: Police
Police say a video shows the 9-year-old girl walking with her father toward the business when she gets shot in the leg.
Police say a video shows the 9-year-old girl walking with her father toward the business when she gets shot in the leg.
Antetokounmpo sustained the injury during a win over the Celtics.
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
There are a couple of situations when you might want to open a bank account for another person. Be sure to understand the rules and which documents you’ll need.
'I love them so much that I wear them in the house after taking off my shoes,' says one fan.
Stocks slid, and bond yields soared on Wednesday after inflation data came in hotter than expected.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
E-line Media has revealed the first teaser for Never Alone 2, a long-awaited sequel to a classic indie game.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk the Orioles promoting top prospect in baseball Jackson Holliday to the big club, Gerrit Cole’s thoughts on the MLB vs MLBPA feud, the anti-solar eclipse White Sox and Rowdy Tellez being the best teammate.
The Timberwolves, who hold a slight lead for first in the Western Conference standings, haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.
Housing costs remained elevated in March, raising concerns over when a recent easing of apartment rents will show up in the US government's inflation data —and if the softening will hold.
There’s a new Prince of Persia game coming from the studio behind Dead Cells. The Rogue Prince of Persia will be available in early access on May 14.
Grocery prices are seeing their first year-over-year acceleration since August 2022.
Toyota debuted its brand-new 2025 4Runner on Wednesday night, giving the SUV its first full makeover in 14 years, with a new hybrid powertrain to boot.
Vampire Survivors is due to hit PlayStation 4 and PS5 in summer 2024. Yep, the summer that starts in just a few months.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
The gentle formula has also helped banish redness and dark spots.
Checkr, a 10-year-old startup that offers employee background checks and was last valued at $5 billion in April 2022, has laid off 382 employees as companies are not significantly hiring talent. TechCrunch exclusively learned that Checkr conducted the layoffs across all departments and different levels on Tuesday. The San Francisco–based startup confirmed the layoffs in an email.
The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will be revealed this summer, GM confirmed Wednesday. It's expected to be powered by a twin-turbo V8. Take a listen to this teaser clip.
There's no standout first-round running back this class, but plenty of good Day 2 options, and a big name or two to boot.