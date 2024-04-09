Philadelphia pharmacists raise alarm about industry struggles as Rite Aid closes more stores
The Philadelphia Association of Retail Druggists says many pharmacies are losing money on prescription reimbursements, causing many stores to shut down.
Hidden bargains include $250 off a Eufy robovac, and there's plenty more where that came from.
Losing money in a high-yield savings account is rare, but it can happen. Learn how to protect your HYSA funds.
Bot creators now have a new way to make money with Poe, the Quora-owned AI chatbot platform. On Monday, the company introduced a revenue model that allows creators to set a per-message price for their bots so they can make money whenever a user messages them. The addition follows an earlier October 2023 of a revenue-sharing program that would give bot creators a cut of the earnings when their users subscribed to Poe's premium product.
Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic still expects one rate in 2024, but is not ruling out the possibility of two or zero depending on the direction of the US economy and inflation.
The Pretendo Network, an open-source Nintendo Network alternative, no longer requires a hacked Wii U console. With Nintendo’s servers for the obsolete console shutting down on Monday, the Pretendo Network shared a new workaround that provides limited access to its homebrew servers.
For the second time in two days, an appeals court judge rejects a motion by former President Donald Trump that would have delayed the April 15 start of his hush money trial.
Elon Musk’s decision to green light a robotaxi over an affordable EV might cost the company its lead. Last week, Musk reportedly canned the effort in favor of a robotaxi, the sort of pie-in-the-sky project that defined his first decade at the helm. Today, Tesla is no longer the plucky upstart.
Microsoft has resolved a security lapse that exposed internal company files and credentials to the open internet. Security researchers Can Yoleri, Murat Özfidan and Egemen Koçhisarlı with SOCRadar, a cybersecurity company that helps organizations find security weaknesses, discovered an open and public storage server hosted on Microsoft's Azure cloud service that was storing internal information relating to Microsoft's Bing search engine. The Azure storage server housed code, scripts and configuration files containing passwords, keys and credentials used by the Microsoft employees for accessing other internal databases and systems.
These are the discontinued cars that are still selling in 2024. Can you believe we're still selling new SRT Vipers in 2024?
Fairbuds are true wireless earbuds with replaceable batteries. Your move, Apple.
Frequent Target shoppers can earn 5% discounts on Target spending and more benefits through the Target Circle rewards program.
Mobile gadget and bag maker Targus says it is experiencing a "temporary interruption" to its business operations following a cyberattack on Friday. In a notice with regulators on Monday, Targus' parent company, B. Riley Financial, said it discovered "a threat actor gained unauthorized access to certain of Targus’ file systems," and shut down much of its network to isolate the incident. "The incident has been contained and Targus systems recovery efforts are in process," the statement said.
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.
Nintendo just shut down the online servers for both the Wii U and 3DS. Games like the original Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon are no longer playable online.
'Saved my tires': 52,000+ fans rely on this gauge to double-check pressure and keep their rides running smoothly.
President Biden’s CHIPS Act money continues to get doled out. TSMC just snagged $6.6 billion in grants to build three new factories in Arizona.
The biggest news stories this morning: Best Buy’s Geek Squad agents say they were hit by mass layoffs this week, Meta asks a judge to throw out an FTC antitrust case, OpenAI and Google may have transcribed YouTube videos to train their AI models.
WrestleMania 40 wrapped on Sunday night in truly spectacular fashion, delivering an action-packed card from start to finish, including a main event that will perhaps go down as the greatest in professional wrestling history.
Under the new paid Target Circle 360 membership, shoppers will be able to benefit from same-day delivery and other perks starting April 7.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders admonished his players after receiving a message from a university professor saying that they were being disrespectul and unengaged in his class.