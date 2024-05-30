Philadelphia man killed in tractor-trailer crash that closed I-270 ramp for hours

A Philadelphia man died Wednesday after the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned on Interstate 270.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 270 west to Interstate 71 south near Grove City.

According to a crash report, a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer being driven by Makhsud Makhmudov, 38, of Philadelphia, was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

A close-up photo of police lights by night

The tractor-trailer flipped onto the driver's side after reaching the top of the ramp, according to the crash report. Makhmudov died at the scene.

The ramp was closed for nearly seven hours before reopening around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

bbruner@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man killed in semi crash that closed ramp from I-270 to I-71 for hours