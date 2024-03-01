Philadelphia fugitive apprehended in Johnstown

Mar. 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Philadelphia fugitive was arrested in Dale Borough on Thursday after a multi-agency investigation into his escape, according to a release from United States Marshals Service.

Alleem Borden, 29, allegedly fled custody on Monday after being transported to Philadelphia's Episcopal Hospital. He had originally been arrested for vehicle theft.

Marshals learned Wednesday that the fugitive had fled the eastern part of the state and was heading for Johnstown, according to the release.

Authorities determined that Borden may be hiding at a residence on the 300 block of David Street and confirmed with a female occupant of that home that she knew the escapee.

"At approximately 2 p.m., the home was surrounded by multiple law enforcement agencies," a U.S. Marshals release said. "After knocking and announcing, a woman answered the door and confirmed Borden was presently in the residence. A search was conducted, and it was concluded Borden had secured himself in the attic crawl space."

Authorities breached the crawl space and had to forcibly remove Borden to take him into custody.

He was transported to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg and will remain there until he can be transported back to Philadelphia.

"When warrants are issued for persons who escape from custody, or are charged with violent crimes, the public should take comfort knowing there is a professional, dedicated, fugitive task force that specializes in finding people who do not wish to be found," Supervisory Deputy Marshal Robert Clark said in the release.

Thursday's investigation was conducted by members of the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, Western Pennsylvnaia Fugitive Task Force, Philadelphia Police Department East Detective Division, Johnstown Police Department, Cambria County Sheriff's Office and Pennsylvania State Police.