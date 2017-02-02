Phil sees his shadow on Groundhog Day

Punxsutawney Phil, the famous Pennsylvania groundhog that can supposedly forecast when the North American winter will end, dashed hopes for an early spring on Thursday when it emerged from its tree stump and saw its squirmy shadow.

Each year on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, thousands of revelers gather in the town of Punxsutawney, about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, to witness a groundhog designated as “Phil” make its prediction.

As legend has it, if the rotund rodent sees its shadow on Groundhog Day, frigid and blustery weather will continue for six more weeks. If it is cloudy and no shadow appears, the onset of spring is near. (Reuters)

