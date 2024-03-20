Phil Murphy signs contentious NJ affordable housing overhaul bill. Here's what it does

New Jersey towns will face a new process later this year to determine where affordable housing should be built, renovated or zoned for over the next decade, after Gov. Phil Murphy signed what he called a “monumental” and “historic” bill Wednesday that will replace the often drawn-out lawsuits through which municipalities negotiated with the nonprofit Fair Share Housing Center.

The bill, A4/S50, codifies a formula to help towns determine the number of units they need to fulfill a constitutional mandate under the Mount Laurel doctrine to provide their “fair share” of homes for low- and moderate-income families, of which the state lacks an estimated 200,000 or units.

“It means that the Affordable Housing obligations of towns up and down our state will be determined much more quickly than in decades past,” Murphy said at a signing ceremony at the Brighton Avenue Community Center in Perth Amboy.

“This legislation will enable us to build new, affordable housing where it is needed with far fewer hurdles, and creating more affordable housing will also help close the racial wealth gap and help more families escape generational poverty,” he said.

Story continues below photo gallery

Starting in mid-October, the state Department of Community Affairs must publish obligation numbers for towns to consider based on a March 2018 decision from Judge Mary C. Jacobson, who weighed the amount of developable land, growth in numbers of households, and change in non-residential property values, among other things, to determine how much affordable housing was needed in the Mercer county towns of Princeton and West Windsor.

Municipalities must then hit a series of deadlines to create plans and resolutions that outline where they would zone for such housing, what type of housing they would authorize and other factors to meet that obligation so they can be protected from zoning litigation, where developers could forgo zoning approvals and choose where to build as long as at least 20% of units were affordable.

More: Senate passes bill to overhaul how NJ towns will meet affordable housing mandate

More: Gov. Murphy wants to give money to build affordable housing in NJ backyards and basements

Towns can also propose new numbers based on how much available land they have, or other barriers.

The law creates a dispute resolution program in the courts and new bonus credits that count for more than one housing unit, if a town offers special needs housing, apartments near public transit, age-restricted units, housing on land that used to be commercial or office space, or market-rate units that are turned affordable.

Gov. Phil Murphy signs bill overhauling New Jersey's affordable housing system Wednesday in Perth Amboy.

“For the next decade, and the decades after, we will be ensuring that more New Jerseyans can move into, stay and thrive in communities that they love,” said Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex, the leading bill sponsor and chair of the Assembly Housing Committee.

The package “helps alleviate the generational damage done by housing segregation as well as the more recent gentrification that’s been pricing these families out of their longtime communities,” nearly three dozen faith leaders from the Faith in New Jersey network wrote in a letter to Murphy.

The Mount Laurel Doctrine

A series of state Supreme Court cases that produced the Mount Laurel Doctrine were the result of a fight by local community activists, including day care teacher Ethel Lawrence, against the displacement of Black, low-income or tenant farming families from Mount Laurel, as housing costs shot up when the town's population doubled.

Gov. Phil Murphy shakes hands with Perth Amboy Mayor Helmin Caba before Murphy signed a bill overhauling the state's affordable housing system Wednesday.

Lawrence formed the Springville Community Action Committee to create subsidized housing in the town. Town officials fought her efforts, leading to a lawsuit arguing that the zoning ordinances "systematically excluded" people based on their race and class, according to the book "Climbing Mount Laurel."

The new law maintains a ban on regional contribution agreements, which allowed towns to pay cities or other towns to rehabilitate affordable housing instead of building their own, a practice that housing advocates say exacerbates segregation in the Garden State.

The law also abolishes the Council on Affordable Housing (COAH), a non-functioning agency that ceased operations in 2015, after failing for 16 years to adopt rules for towns to follow, stalling the construction of affordable units for decades. An analysis by the Fair Share Housing Center found that New Jersey doubled the rate of affordable housing production since the state shifted the process from COAH to court settlements.

“Despite this progress, we still have a lot more work to do, because among other things, New Jersey is popular and our population is growing at a rate that continues to outpace our supply of affordable housing,” Murphy said at the bill signing.

The nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services did not predict the overall cost of the law Murphy signed Monday — which appropriates $16 million to establish the program — but notes that towns could see savings, since the current process requires that each plan be approved by a judge, which comes with legal fees and other expenses.

More: Ram new NJ affordable housing plan through lame-duck session? Not so fast

Murphy said he plans to sign later in the day a package of accompanying smaller bills to clear other hurdles to building affordable housing, such as creating a sales tax exemption for supplies and services used to build 100% affordable developments, allowing payments in lieu of taxes for certain affordable projects and creating a pilot program to reduce property insurance premiums.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ affordable housing overhaul bill signed by Phil Murphy