Will Phil Murphy sign the bill that shredded OPRA? He just might, but he shouldn't | Stile

Gov. Phil Murphy suggested last week that he had yet to make up his mind about what to do when legislation that curtails the scope and power of New Jersey’s public records law arrives on his desk for his signature.

Yet its hard to believe that both houses would go through such teeth-gnashing drama without the involvement and consent of the “front office," as the governor’s office is referred to in the Statehouse.

When the dust settles and the Legislature moves on the fiscal year 2025 budget — and through the horse-trading and pork-carving to come — this alleged “modernization” of the Open Public Records Act will likely have Phil Murphy’s signature on it. It will be part of his legacy.

'Rip apart the protections'

Of course, there is still a chance Murphy will realize that this bill will add a blot to his resume as a leading progressive Democrat and force him to reconsider.

After all, this is a time of deep anxiety about the crumbling state of democracy, and by signing this measure, Murphy would face accusations that he was contributing to its demise.

And there is little doubt about that, despite the fulsome arguments from its small-D defenders. If the bill becomes the law of the land in New Jersey, we will have less scrutiny of government — and fewer opportunities to ferret out wrongdoing and waste in town halls, police departments and school districts. The legislation shifts control of public documents and data back to government agencies. It will mean less access, less light, less-informed decisions, and more opportunity for abuse and waste to fester unnoticed in the backrooms of government agencies at every level across the state.

Signing this “modernization” will only send the state on a swift trajectory to the past, before the original OPRA law was enacted in 2002, when the clerks and mayors could arrogantly keep a seal on public records without much of a fuss. Under the law passed in both houses of the legislature Monday, clerks and town officials now have the power to stonewall record requests with impunity.

Trenton, NJ — February 27, 2024 -- Governor Phil Murphy's budget address for New Jersey's 2025 fiscal year.

“Where we sit today with OPRA is the result of 40 years of progress," said Assemblyman Brian Bergen, R-Morris, who led a doomed effort to defeat the bill in the lower house. "And after 40 years of constant progress, today we have a sponsor and people behind the sponsor trying to rip apart the protections.”

The fact that it took a Republican back-bencher to give a bitter voice for more transparency was another reminder of the power of the Democratic Party’s rule over the political machinery and its willingness to flex that power, even over clearly concerning and unpopular measures.

"The Democratic Party, I believed, was the party that stood against the corruption of power and stood for integrity, transparency and democracy," lamented former Sen. Loretta Weinberg, the Teaneck Democrat and champion of government transparency.

But such principled, Big Picture, Big Democracy concerns were not the driving force motivating today's breed of parochial legislative Democrats in the Statehouse.

The party's legislative leadership — later joined by their Republican counterparts — were heeding the ceaseless complaints from mayors and town clerks about the alleged daily deluge of OPRA requests that they claim tie up office workers' time for days and, perhaps the greatest indignity of all, that municipal employees have to dodge boxes of unclaimed documents. The horror.

“All of us had listened to dozens of mayors asking us please get us out from this crunch of 20 to 30 OPRA requests that they get daily in small municipalities, to try and make it a modernized system," said Senate President Nicholas Scutari, D-Union. “You have to do what’s right. It’s not always going to be popular.”

What will Murphy do?

Murphy’s office did not immediately respond to messages about the bill and whether he intends to sign it. But if he does, Murphy, the two-time leader of the Democratic Governors Association, would be out of step with one of the party’s leading lights, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is expected to support a move toward expanding her state’s public records law by extending it to the Legislature and the governor’s office.

If he signs the bill, Murphy would actually be more in alignment with GOP-controlled Louisiana, which is moving to shield most records from public view. That’s a far cry from the branding he so carefully developed.

Scutari, though, argues that every public document that is currently available will remain available under the new law. What he fails to mention, as Bergen pointed out, are the new hurdles being placed in the way of the public and journalists to retrieve that information. Those hurdles, he said, effectively neuter the law and close the door on access.

Murphy could still veto the bill, but he’s unlikely to hand a victory to the grassroots and progressives who worked feverishly to derail his wife, Tammy’s, ill-advised campaign for the U.S. Senate. And then again, he may delay signing it — and threaten a veto — in order to win legislative support for his plan to enact a “corporate transit fee” to help close a projected $900 million deficit looming for NJ Transit.

He may try to mollify the left with a superficial gesture of issuing a conditional veto that would quibble with a few provisions here and there that will easily be addressed by the Legislature. But in the end, the Murphy seal of approval will be on this bill.

In the meantime, the bill has opened up a wider divide in his Democratic Party. His Democratic Party.

“I have seen, in this bill in particular, emotions running so high," said Sen. Andrew Zwicker, D-Middlesex, who voted against the measure. “And the ability to actually discuss and go into the weeds … has eroded to the point where I've now seen both sides pointing fingers — basically saying one side is just ruining democracy; the other side saying you're just lying.”

