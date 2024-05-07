Phelan woman dies in San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deptartment custody

A 23-year-old Phelan woman died Friday after she was found unresponsive in a Rancho Cucamonga jail cell, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced.

Elizabeth Maria Ardon was being housed at the West Valley Detention Center when she was discovered unconscious in her cell about 9:40 a.m., according to the sheriff's department.

"Deputies and jail medical staff rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived," the agency said in an written statement. Ardon was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

The San Bernardino County West Valley Detention Center, 9500 Etiwanda Ave. in Rancho Cucamonga, pictured in an undated photo.

A cause of death will be determined through an autopsy by San Bernardino County coroner's investigators.

More: Hesperia man dies while in San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department custody

Ardon was arrested April 28 near Bear Valley and Mall roads in Victorville, according to county booking records.

She had pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery and evading police, as well as driving without a license and proof of insurance, San Bernardino County Superior Court records show.

No further details were released.

Ardon was the second inmate to die while being housed at the West Valley Detention Center over the past two weeks.

Eduardo Lopez, 23, of Hesperia died at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in April 25 after being found unconscious in his cell on April 16, sheriff's officials said. A cause of death remained under investigation by the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Lopez had been arrested for vandalism and resisting police on April 1 during what a family member described as a mental health crisis at the family home.

Anyone with information on either case was asked to contact the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Phelan woman dies in San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. custody