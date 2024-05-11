Phelan man killed by hit-and-run driver identified

Authorities have identified a 43-year-old Phelan man who was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

Dustin Robert Odum died following the collision, which took place just after 7 a.m. on May 2 along Johnson Road, between Phelan and Nielsen roads, according to San Bernardino County coroner's records.

He was walking along the west side of the street when he was struck by a car heading north, California Highway Patrol officials said at the time. The car continued on without stopping to help.

Johnson Road, between Phelan and Nelson roads in Phelan, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

First responders found Odum lying mortally wounded on the roadside. He was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The vehicle that struck him left parts at the scene, investigators said. Based on the debris, the car was believed to have been a black or dark gray sedan. It would have damage to the right side of its bumper, as well as its hood, fender and headlight.

More: Phelan man killed in hit-and-run, driver and vehicle sought

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was urged to call the CHP's Victorville Office at (760) 241-1186.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Phelan man killed in hit-and-run identified