Phelan man accused of kidnapping, assaulting 71-year-old mother

A convicted felon from Phelan faces a lengthy list of charges after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting his 71-year-old mother this week, authorities said.

David Dimmick, 41, is also accused of numerous gun- and drug-related offenses following his arrest on Tuesday, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials and booking records.

Deputies launched an investigation shortly after 6 a.m. when the suspect's mother reported being assaulted by her son at their Phelan home, sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

"At one point during the assault, she escaped out a door of the residence," according to the statement. "Dimmick was able to catch her, put her in a car, and continued to assault her."

Investigators noted visible injuries on the woman's body, officials said.

Deputies also learned that Dimmick was spotted outside his home before the assault firing an assault rifle, the sheriff's department statement said.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and went to the home just before 10 a.m., where they arrested Dimmick.

Inside the home, deputies found numerous guns, including two AR-15-style rifles, an un-serialized handgun and several polymer pistol lower receivers "in various states of manufacture," according to the statement. They also found a 3D printer used to make gun parts, a large quantity of ammunition, a 100-round drum magazine and an operation using butane oil to extract "honey oil" from cannabis.

Dimmick was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment, elder abuse, negligently discharging a firearm, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of an illegal assault weapon, manufacturing a high-capacity magazine and manufacturing an undetectable firearm, according to county booking records.

Bail was set at $1.2 million pending an initial court appearance, which was scheduled Friday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Phelan man accused of kidnapping, assaulting 71-year-old mother