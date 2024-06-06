Phase 2 begins of Brownsville Road Corridor Safety Plan

This week, the City of Pittsburgh met with community members to hear what changes they would like to see on Brownsville Road in Carrick. It’s the latest step in the Brownsville Road Corridor Safety Plan to make the area safer for people walking, riding a bus, or driving through.

In a meeting with the mayor’s office and the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI), residents said they’d like to see more lefthand-turn lanes and better lighting in the area and have noticed drivers speeding, running red lights and not yielding to pedestrians.

“It’s terrible. It’s really terrible. People go too fast, they need to slow it down. Elderly people walk with their dogs, children…” said Joyce Peters, who lives in Carrick.

One improvement that has already been made is at the intersection of Parkfield Street. Traffic signal timing has been modified to give pedestrians a head start so they can make themselves visible to drivers.

Studies show that in a two-mile stretch, from Calhoun Avenue to Stewart Street, 85 to 89% of drivers exceed the 25 mile-per-hour limit. The maximum recorded speed was 82 miles per hour.

There are several schools in the area with 15-mile-per-hour school zones, something parents we spoke with are concerned about.

“It scares me because my kids, they sometimes like to run, and I have to be very careful to make sure they don’t run into the street. It’s dangerous,” said Rachel Walters.

“They need to put the speed bumps in. They need a police car parked right here, an unmarked car, to stop these people,” Peters said.

If you live in Carrick, it’s not too late to share your concerns. You can submit your comments online during phase two of the safety plan, until June 20.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Gov. Shapiro signs law banning use of phones while driving in Pennsylvania Triangle Tech closing permanently, school announces Suspect killed in Brentwood officer-involved shooting VIDEO: Suspect in 2022 Greensburg bar stabbing acted in self-defense, attorney says DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts