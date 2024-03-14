Pharmacist repeatedly stabs supervisor in face in front of Missouri co-workers, feds say

A Missouri pharmacist has been sentenced to prison after officials say he attacked his supervisor and repeatedly stabbed him.

Robert E. Sapp, 65, was working as a civilian pharmacist at the Post Exchange Pharmacy on the Fort Leonard Wood Army installation, according to a March 12 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

McClatchy News reached out to Sapp’s attorney for comment on March 14 but did not immediately hear back.

On Dec. 3, 2021, Sapp’s supervisor approached him and asked to have a conversation in another area of the pharmacy, officials said.

Video showed Sapp pull a knife out of his right pocket and open a blade, according to officials.

“Sapp held the knife behind his back as he approached the supervisor in another area of the pharmacy. Sapp lunged toward the supervisor with the knife, knocked him to the ground, and continued stabbing at his face and head,” officials said.

Another employee interrupted the attack and Sapp took off, officials said.

Military police shut down the installation and caught Sapp trying to leave in his vehicle, according to prosecutors. When they arrested him, police found a bloody knife and blood on Sapp’s clothes and car, according to officials.

One witness told authorities she saw Sapp and the supervisor arguing before the two of them “tumbled to the ground,” then she saw Sapp standing over the supervisor with a knife stabbing him, according to a criminal complaint. Page 3

The supervisor was taken to a hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds, officials said.

On May 1, Sapp pleaded guilty to one count of assault with intent to commit murder. On March 12, he was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison without parole.

