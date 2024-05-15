The phantom toll: Here’s the latest method scammers are using to try and take your money

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Based on recent reports to its scam tracker, the Better Business Bureau is warning people of the latest way scammers are trying to get your money — through phantom tolls.

The BBB has said that even if you are anticipating paying for outstanding tolls after a road trip, you may want to think twice before clicking on any links sent in a text message.

“Fraudsters are impersonating toll collection services and attempting to trick consumers into paying for fake outstanding tolls,” the BBB said in a press release.

According to the BBB, the scammers send a message that says you may owe a road toll of about $12, but if you don’t pay immediately, you will face a $50 late fee. In the message, scammers include a link for potential victims to click on and pay the balance.

The scammers also reportedly make the websites look like the state’s actual toll services, which may make the message seem legitimate.

One consumer reported to the BBB that they filled out their personal information — including their driver’s license number — but the website said the payment couldn’t be processed, so they tried again later. They later learned their husband had already paid the real tolls and that the text they received was a scam.

How to avoid falling for this scam

The BBB offered some tips to consumers on how to avoid falling victim to a phishing scam.

If you receive one of these texts, the BBB said to first verify your outstanding toll balance with a legitimate agency.

“Instead of clicking on the link in the text message, go to your web browser, find the toll service’s actual website, and log into your account to verify if you have any outstanding toll payments,” the BBB suggested.

Consumers are advised against calling the number that texted them, and were instead told they should call the toll service’s customer service line.

The BBB has also urged people to not click on links or download unexpected files. After receiving a scam text, the BBB said consumers should block the number and delete the message.

“Refusing to engage and blocking the phone number can help prevent scammers from contacting you again,” the BBB said.

The BBB has compiled a list of ways to spot fake texts, as well as how to know if a URL in a message is safe or not.

If you have received a message impersonating a toll collection service, you are asked to report it to the BBB Scam Tracker and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

