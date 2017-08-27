Pham's homer in ninth gives St. Louis win over Tampa Bay

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Pham, second from left, is is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off two-run home run to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 in a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

It was Pham's first career walk-off homer and the fourth this season for the Cardinals.

Matt Carpenter beat out an infield single before Pham hit a 2-2 pitch off Brad Boxberger (3-4) for his 17th homer of the season.

The Cardinals tied it at 4 in the eighth with two runs off Tampa Bay's bullpen. Yadier Molina's two-out, run-scoring single in the eighth off Tommy Hunter scored Pham, and singles by Jedd Gyorko and Stephen Piscotty loaded the bases. Boxberger relieved Hunter and gave up an RBI single to Kolten Wong.

Tyler Lyons (2-0) pitched the ninth to earn the win.

Blake Snell pitched seven innings for the Rays, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks. Snell, who had never before faced the Cardinals, struck out the side in his last inning. He finished with seven strikeouts.

Mike Leake, who was in danger of losing his spot in the rotation as the Cardinals waited until Friday to announce he would start Saturday, also went seven innings, allowing all four of his runs on three homers.

Lucas Duda hit a two-out, two-run homer to center in the first to drive in Evan Longoria. Duda has three homers in 10 at-bats against Leake.

Corey Dickerson notched his career-high 25th homer with two outs in the fifth, making it 3-0.

Dickerson misplayed three balls in left, but only one was called for an error. The Rays had played nine straight errorless games before the miscue.

Paul DeJong got St. Louis on the board with an RBI triple in the sixth after Dickerson allowed the ball to carom past him in left. Two batters later, Molina lifted a short fly to left, and Dickerson waved his arms to indicate he couldn't see it. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier raced over and dove, almost making the play. Molina ended up with a run-scoring double.

Adeiny Hechavarria put the Rays ahead 4-2 in the seventh when he hit an 0-2 pitch into the left field bullpen.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: 3B Gyorko appeared to pull a muscle as he rounded third in the eighth. He was replaced with a pinch runner. OF Pham (foot soreness) was back in the starting lineup, hitting second. He had a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning Friday.

Rays: 2B Brad Miller was back in the starting lineup. He left Thursday's game against Toronto with a bruised right shoulder after being hit by a pitch. He pinch-hit Friday and struck out.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Chris Archer (9-7, 3.76) has never faced the Cardinals. He has reached double digits in strikeouts in each of his last three starts and has nine such games this season, tying the club record.

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (10-6, 3.17) will be making his team-leading 27th start. He is nine strikeouts away from 900 in his career, which would tie him for 10th in team history. He is 0-1 in two appearances (one start) against Tampa Bay.



