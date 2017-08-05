PGA Championship trivia quiz

How well do you know PGA Championship history? Try this quiz:

1. Where was the first PGA Championship played?

a.) Valhalla

b.) PGA National

c.) Siwanoy

___

2. This is only the third time the PGA Championship has been held in North Carolina. Where was the first one?

a.) Pinehurst No. 2

b.) Charlotte Country Club

c.) Tanglewood Golf Course

___

3. Who holds the record for largest margin of victory in the PGA Championship?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Jack Nicklaus

c.) Rory McIlroy

___

4. The oldest player to win a major captured the PGA Championship in the state of Texas. Can you name him?

a.) Byron Nelson

b.) Jerry Barber

c.) Julius Boros

___

5. On which course did two players shoot 63 in the same PGA Championship?

a.) Valhalla

b.) Riviera

c.) Atlanta Athletic Club

___

6. Who is the only player to win the PGA Championship twice on the same course?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Jack Nicklaus

c.) Walter Hagen

___

7. What is the name of the PGA Championship trophy?

a.) Wanamaker Trophy

b.) Walter Hagen Cup

c.) Ted Bishop Medal

___

8. Who is the only player to win the PGA Championship in three decades.

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Gary Player

c.) Gene Sarazen

___

9. Who has the most professional majors without ever having won the PGA Championship?

a.) Bobby Jones

b.) Arnold Palmer

c.) Tom Watson

___

10. Who was the last PGA champion who was unable to defend his title?

a.) Ben Hogan

b.) Paul Azinger

c.) Lee Trevino

___

11. Name the only player to win and lose the PGA Championship in a playoff.

a.) Steve Elkington

b.) Julius Boros

c.) Lanny Wadkins

___

12. Who won the PGA Championship the first year it switched to stroke play?

a.) Dow Finsterwald

b.) Jay Hebert

c.) Gary Player

___

13. Dating to 1934, only five players have won the final two majors of the year. Who was the first?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Lee Trevino

c.) Ben Hogan

___

14. Where did Jack Nicklaus win the first of his record-tying five PGA Championships?

a.) Dallas Athletic Club

b.) Firestone Country Club

c.) Scioto Country Club

___

15. The first sudden-death playoff in any major was at the PGA Championship. On which course did this take place?

a.) Atlanta Athletic Club

b.) Congressional

c.) Pebble Beach

___

16. John Mahaffey owns the PGA Championship record for the greatest final-round comeback at seven strokes. Who was the 54-hole leader?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Tom Watson

c.) Arnold Palmer

___

17. The record for most consecutive rounds in the 60s at a major is in the PGA Championship. Who set the mark?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Steve Elkington

c.) Jason Day

___

18. In which month was the PGA Championship never played?

a.) February

b.) March

c.) November

___

ANSWERS

1. c

2. a

3. c

4. c

5. b

6. a

7. a

8. a

9. c

10. b

11. c

12. a

13. b

14. a

15. c

16. b

17. c

18. b