    PGA Championship trivia quiz

    DOUG FERGUSON

    How well do you know PGA Championship history? Try this quiz:

    1. Where was the first PGA Championship played?

    a.) Valhalla

    b.) PGA National

    c.) Siwanoy

    2. This is only the third time the PGA Championship has been held in North Carolina. Where was the first one?

    a.) Pinehurst No. 2

    b.) Charlotte Country Club

    c.) Tanglewood Golf Course

    3. Who holds the record for largest margin of victory in the PGA Championship?

    a.) Tiger Woods

    b.) Jack Nicklaus

    c.) Rory McIlroy

    4. The oldest player to win a major captured the PGA Championship in the state of Texas. Can you name him?

    a.) Byron Nelson

    b.) Jerry Barber

    c.) Julius Boros

    5. On which course did two players shoot 63 in the same PGA Championship?

    a.) Valhalla

    b.) Riviera

    c.) Atlanta Athletic Club

    6. Who is the only player to win the PGA Championship twice on the same course?

    a.) Tiger Woods

    b.) Jack Nicklaus

    c.) Walter Hagen

    7. What is the name of the PGA Championship trophy?

    a.) Wanamaker Trophy

    b.) Walter Hagen Cup

    c.) Ted Bishop Medal

    8. Who is the only player to win the PGA Championship in three decades.

    a.) Jack Nicklaus

    b.) Gary Player

    c.) Gene Sarazen

    9. Who has the most professional majors without ever having won the PGA Championship?

    a.) Bobby Jones

    b.) Arnold Palmer

    c.) Tom Watson

    10. Who was the last PGA champion who was unable to defend his title?

    a.) Ben Hogan

    b.) Paul Azinger

    c.) Lee Trevino

    11. Name the only player to win and lose the PGA Championship in a playoff.

    a.) Steve Elkington

    b.) Julius Boros

    c.) Lanny Wadkins

    12. Who won the PGA Championship the first year it switched to stroke play?

    a.) Dow Finsterwald

    b.) Jay Hebert

    c.) Gary Player

    13. Dating to 1934, only five players have won the final two majors of the year. Who was the first?

    a.) Tiger Woods

    b.) Lee Trevino

    c.) Ben Hogan

    14. Where did Jack Nicklaus win the first of his record-tying five PGA Championships?

    a.) Dallas Athletic Club

    b.) Firestone Country Club

    c.) Scioto Country Club

    15. The first sudden-death playoff in any major was at the PGA Championship. On which course did this take place?

    a.) Atlanta Athletic Club

    b.) Congressional

    c.) Pebble Beach

    16. John Mahaffey owns the PGA Championship record for the greatest final-round comeback at seven strokes. Who was the 54-hole leader?

    a.) Greg Norman

    b.) Tom Watson

    c.) Arnold Palmer

    17. The record for most consecutive rounds in the 60s at a major is in the PGA Championship. Who set the mark?

    a.) Tiger Woods

    b.) Steve Elkington

    c.) Jason Day

    18. In which month was the PGA Championship never played?

    a.) February

    b.) March

    c.) November

    ANSWERS

    1. c

    2. a

    3. c

    4. c

    5. b

    6. a

    7. a

    8. a

    9. c

    10. b

    11. c

    12. a

    13. b

    14. a

    15. c

    16. b

    17. c

    18. b