PGA Championship at a glance

Facts and figures for the 99th PGA Championship, which starts Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina:
Length: 7,600 yards.
Par: 35-36_71.
Field: 156 players (136 tour pros, 20 club pros).
Defending champion: Jimmy Walker.
Grand Slam: Jordan Spieth can become the sixth — and youngest — player with the career Grand Slam.
Key statistic: The last three PGA Championship winners shot 68 or better all four rounds.
Noteworthy: No one has ever completed the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship.
Quoteworthy: "It was only two weeks ago that I was able to get the third leg, and that's fresh in my mind. I'm so happy about that that I can't add pressure to this week." — Jordan Spieth.
Key tee times: Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, 8:25 a.m. (10th tee); Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, 1:35 p.m. (1st tee).
Television (all times EDT): Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., TNT. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT Sports; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. CBS. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.
