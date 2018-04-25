PG&E offers new $3,000 rebate to Nissan Leaf buyers

California is already by far the No. 1 state for sales of electric cars, and the state's biggest utility apparently wants to add to that momentum.

PG&E (formerly Pacific Gas & Electric) announced yesterday a new $3,000 purchase incentive for new Nissan Leafs.

The utility company rebate is taken off the purchase price and comes on top of a $7,000 rebate from the state and the $7,500 federal tax credit.

PG&E also offers a one-time Clean Fuel Rebate of $500 to its customers, which can be combined with the $3,000 rebate on the Leaf, and like other California utilities the company offers special rate plans for electric car drivers to charge.

While plans vary, most customers can charge their electric cars for no more than the national average of 11 cents per kwh.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf starts at $30,875 including destination. After all the rebates and credits, a PG&E customer could buy a new Leaf for just $16,500, making it one of the cheapest new cars on the market.

Given that California also has among the highest gas prices in the country, at $3.58 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy, it could make the Leaf a financially compelling alternative to a used gas car.

Assuming a person is eligible for an 11-cent per kilowatt hour rate plan, buying a Leaf could save them nearly another $1,600 a year in fuel. It's not quite a free car, but compared even to a used alternative, it could cost less, especially after several years of ownership.

The rebate is available through July 2. All PG&E customers have is to do is bring a copy of their bill along with an online coupon (available here in PDF) to a Nissan dealer to get the discount.