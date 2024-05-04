PG&E investigating power outage

Update: The power has been restored, according to the San Pablo Police Department.

(BCN) — A Saturday morning power outage in San Pablo is being investigated by PG&E.

San Pablo police said in an advisory at about 8 a.m. that the outage was impacting areas around Rumrill Boulevard, 23rd Street, San Pablo Avenue and Road 20.

Police said the utility expected restoration by 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

At least 500 customers and as many as 4,999 were impacted as of 9 a.m., according to PG&E’s live outage map.

The police department reminded drivers to treat inoperable traffic signals as stop signs during a power outage.

