PG&E and California Highway Patrol preparing for weekend storms
Between the storms and holiday this weekend, expect to see more California Highway Patrol officers on the roadways as they increase patrols to keep the roads safe.
Between the storms and holiday this weekend, expect to see more California Highway Patrol officers on the roadways as they increase patrols to keep the roads safe.
Julio Cervantes, one of eight construction workers who were plunged into the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, did not know how to swim, according to his wife.
This easy-to-use gizmo can be installed in three different spots, and it doesn't slip around, shoppers say.
How does one stop a stolen oversized front loader that’s plowing down a Georgia highway to escape a police pursuit? With another front loader.
Follow along as we cover all four Sweet 16 games on Thursday night.
Here’s a look at how online bank security compares to traditional brick-and-mortar institutions.
This breakfast sandwich maker has 18,000+ more rave reviews on Amazon.
NetCredit found that some states pay as much as 12 percent above the national average for car repairs, while one is almost 19 percent below the bar.
Investors will soon learn whether Peltz has succeeded in his push to shake up Disney's board.
The average rate for 30-year mortgages remained below the 7% mark, settling at 6.91% on Thursday.
The organization had the best of intentions, but the constantly changing landscape left it in no man's land.
With TikTok potentially poised for a U.S. ban, YouTube is touting how well its own TikTok competitor, YouTube Shorts, is paying off for creators. The company on Thursday said its short-form video platform now averages over 70 billion daily views and over 25% of channels in YouTube's Partner Program monetize their videos through revenue-sharing on Shorts. The news swiftly follows TikTok's announcement earlier this month where the ByteDance-owned short video app said that its revamped creator fund had increased total revenue by over 250% in the last six months.
Experts explain why women are more vulnerable to the effects of alcohol — but men need to "pay attention," too.
The 2025 Honda Pilot mostly carries over, but the new range-topping Black Edition adds some style. The old base LX trim level is no more.
Stephen Curry appeared to fight tears as he reacted to the ejection.
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 1596 into law, joining California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts and Minnesota in a growing list of states embracing a right to repair for citizens. The bill’s coauthors Janeen Sollman and Representative Courtney Neron took inspiration from California’s Senate Bill 244, which passed toward the tail end of 2023. Apple, in particular, has taken issue with its aggressive approach to outlawing parts pairing, a practice that requires the use of proprietary components in the repair process.
The Affordable Care Act was once a major political liability for Democrats, but today President Biden is campaigning on a promise to protect it.
Peace of mind regarding your valuables is priceless, but if you must put a price on it, this secure storage solution is a steal.
This back and hiney saver is loved by more than 20,000 five-star fans.
The NFL avoided games on Christmas and Wednesday for decades.
Nabers is expected to be a top-10 pick in next month's NFL Draft and could be the first receiver off the board.