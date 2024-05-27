Pflugerville teacher a finalist in national teacher competition

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Pflugerville ISD teacher is a finalist in a national teachers competition.

Paula-Rae Manning said she was nominated for Americas Favorite Teacher and now she is one of eight finalists.

“I am overwhelmed, I can’t believe it, I am excited,” Manning said.

Manning is a music teacher at Riojas Elementary School, where she has been teaching for the last 10 years. For her, the students are what make her job so fun and she’s happy to be representing Pflugerville ISD.

“I am honored that people would even think that I would fall into this category, but at the same time, all of us teachers, we work hard and we just try to make a difference every day and to just to be acknowledged for that is amazing,” Manning said.

The winning teacher will take home $25,000, get a trip to Hawaii, and appear in Reader’s Digest.

Voting for America’s Favorite Teacher ends Thursday May 30th.

