Pflugerville to talk with ESD #2, Allegiance about providing ambulance services

As its contract with private ambulance company Allegiance Mobile Health ends at the end of June, the Pflugerville City Council directed staff on Tuesday to begin negotiations with Allegiance and Travis County ESD No. 2 to find the best EMS option for the city.

"Let's enter into negations with both ESD 2 and Allegiance," said Council Member Jim McDonald. "I am not asking for a bidding war, but let's have them sharpen their pencils and get some of the details inked."

Pflugerville has had three ambulance service providers in the past three years, with council members citing issues with costs and response times. Last year, a man's death was blamed on inadequate care from a medic with Allegiance, whose contract with the city expires June 30.

Contract talks with Allegiance

Joe Chaon, the city's director of emergency services, said that in preliminary conversations, Allegiance has said it can continue to provide its services but would like to reduce its number of ambulances from four to three based on the low volume of calls it receives.

To maintain the current level of ambulances, the city pays $700,000 annually. If the company increased to five ambulances, it would cost the city $1.3 million annually.

Additionally, Allegiance is looking for the city to offset the $100,000 fee the company pays annually for access to the city's combined transportation and emergency communication center for dispatch services. For three ambulances, the city would only have to pay the fee of $100,000 annually.

With four ambulances, the average response time for Allegiance during the fourth quarter of 2023 was 7 minutes, 45 seconds, with an average of 412 calls per month, Chacon said. He said the national standard is under eight minutes.

Possible return of ESD #2

The city also will consider entering into an interlocal agreement with ESD No. 2. Under the agreement, the ESD would station four ambulances in the city and two in the city's extra-territorial jurisdiction, Chacon said, at a cost of $2 million. Chacon said the ESD, which is also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, is willing to reduce the yearly cost if the city gives it exclusive interfacility transport franchise rights.

Chacon said that would give the ESD the right to take a patient to his or her choice of medical facility. He said the fees due when a patient chooses where to be taken would be paid by insurance companies that the ESD would be able to collect. Officials with ESD #2 have said the fees could help offset the city's cost by $1 million.

Within the city in 2021, ESD No. 2 averaged a response time of 7 minutes and 53 seconds, with 335 calls per month, Chacon said.

Perkins said ESD No. 2 was pleased that the City Council had reintroduced the possibility of contracting its services.

"We hope to find a path forward with the city of Pflugerville, providing this service in partnership for a reliable and safer future,” he said.

Pflugerville has long been wrestling with its ambulance services. Travis County ESD No. 2 used to provide both fire and EMS services to the city from October 2017 until January 2022, when it said it could no longer afford to offer ambulance service because of an increased call volume.

City officials said the district's stipend of about $2.8 million for EMS calls was unsubstantiated, and did not put the creation of ESD No. 17 on the May 2021 ballot in Pflugerville.

Voters in the extraterritorial jurisdictions of Austin, Manor and Taylor, which are within the service area of the Pflugerville Fire Department, approved the creation of the additional taxing district for EMS services.

In November 2021, the motion to join ESD No. 17 was placed on the ballot in Pflugerville but voters rejected it. Following the failed measure, the city hired Acadian Ambulance Services on Jan. 1, 2022, to provide service.

The city ended its contract with Acadian after only two months, citing dissatisfaction with its quality of service, including inadequate response times. In May 2022, the City Council voted to begin contract negotiations with ESD No. 2 to again provide EMS services, but later that month it also opened negotiations with Allegiance after a few council members said the ESD No. 2 price tag would be much more than they had been led to believe.

Other options considered

City staff presented another two other options that were not advance. The first would have ESD No. 2 provide its EMS services at no cost to the city. Chacon said city staff believes the best option is ESD No. 2.

"Staff and ESD 2 continue to enjoy a collaborative working relationship with a partnership that is always open to service," Chacon said during a workshop meeting on Tuesday. "However, ESD 2 has stated this (free) model is not currently an option for services to be provided to the city at this time."

Joe Chacon

Fire Chief Nick Perkins told the American-Statesman that ESD #2 wants to provide services to the city but needs funding.

“We want to provide high-quality ambulance services to all Pflugerville residents, and we believe we are the right choice to provide essential lifesaving services to our neighbors," Perkins said in a statement to the American-Statesman. "However, to make that happen adequate and sustainable funding from the city is needed."

$1 million per ambulance from Austin-Travis County

The City Council also discussed the possibility of entering into an agreement with Austin-Travis County Emergency Services, which provides ambulances for the city of Austin. Chacon said that in preliminary discussions, Austin-Travis County EMS has said it could provide three or four ambulances to the city, depending on what Pflugerville could afford to pay.

Each ambulance would cost the city $1 million, Chacon said. If the city entered into an agreement with Austin-Travis County EMS, it would have to find places to house the ambulances and employees.

Austin-Travis County EMS used to provide services to Pflugerville, ending in 2017. That year, its response time averaged 6 minutes and 29 seconds with a 150 calls per month, Chacon said.

