Pflugerville seeking $142K in grants for resources used to prevent crime

The city of Pflugerville is seeking more than $142,000 in state grant money for police resources that help to prevent and address crime.

The city is requesting $70,000 from the Project Safe Neighborhood grant program to continue the lease of 28 cameras. Officials said the cameras, which can read license plates and provide screenshots of vehicles as they drive by, help the Police Department prevent and solve crimes. The cameras initially were approved by the City Council in April 2022.

City officials said they could not provide the location of the plate reader cameras for security reasons. They said the cameras are strategically placed throughout the city in high-traffic areas, entry and exit points and areas with a history of criminal activity.

The city also is requesting $72,288 from the Criminal Justice Program grant program for the purchase of software for intelligence-led policing, training and surveillance equipment, and any overtime funding for personnel involved in operations that target gangs and violent activity within the city.

Romero said the city receives very few calls about organized criminal activity, but the grant money would help the department to address any threats before they escalate.

"Securing grants is crucial for Pflugerville PD's ongoing efforts to strengthen public safety within our community," said Flip Romero, a spokesperson with the city. "While we strive to maintain a high level of security, grant funding allows us to supplement our resources and implement strategic programs that directly benefit our residents."

