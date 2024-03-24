Pflugerville police arrest five after car chase; thief, officer exchange fire

Pflugerville police arrested five people who they said stole a vehicle and led officers on a chase, after which one of the thieves fired a gun at police.

No injuries or deaths were reported, the Pflugerville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police found an occupied stolen vehicle at an undisclosed location in Pflugerville at about 4:40 a.m. Sunday and attempted to stop the car, the post said. The occupants fled and led police on a pursuit, which ended at the Hidden Lakes subdivision, near the Lake Pflugerville Park. Police did not specify how long the pursuit lasted.

According to police, three of the five individuals fled from the vehicle on foot after the car chase ended, with one of the individuals shooting at pursuing officers multiple times. One of the officers returned fire but did not injure any of the fleeing individuals. The other two thieves remained inside the vehicle and were quickly apprehended by police.

Charges are currently pending for all five individuals, who will be booked into the Travis County Jail, said Felipe Romero, a spokesperson for Pflugerville police. Romero declined to specify their genders or ages.

The Pflugerville Police Department received assistance from the Travis County sheriff's office and the Round Rock Police Department in successfully apprehending all five individuals involved in the incident, the statement said. The Texas Rangers will handle an investigation into the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Five arrested after car chase, shooting, Pflugerville police say