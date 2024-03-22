Pflugerville librarian: We'll help you spring forward with your small business

The Pflugerville Public Library is hosting a series of workshops to help people grow their small businesses or to come up with a small business plan.

With spring in bloom, it is a great time to grow your small business or take the next step to cultivate a small business idea. The Pflugerville Public Library is hosting a series of small business workshops this April (and one in May) to help. These workshops are made possible through a partnership with Score Austin, a network of business mentors. These programs offer a chance to learn from knowledgeable business insiders and meet others with similar ideas.

For more details and to register, visit the library’s event calendar on our website.

The upcoming workshops cover a variety of subjects. Find one or more that meet your specific needs:

April 3 from noon to 1:30 p.m.: Create Your One-Page Business Plan: A Real-Time Workshop . This workshop will guide you through creating a powerful one-page plan in real-time, focusing on the key elements that matter most.

April 5 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Marketing and Content Strategy . This workshop will cover how to build an easy-to-execute marketing plan for any size business.

April 12 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Lending for a Small Business . Learn how to manage cash flow and credit for your business. You will learn about three types of cash flow and discuss solutions and potential loans to meet your credit needs.

April 19 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.: SBA Access to Capital . Learn about the Small Business Administration guaranteed loans program including eligibility, use and other details.

April 26 th from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.: People Planning . Explore the "people" strategy of your business. What systems and practices will you implement to develop yourself, your staff, your culture? What will set you apart and benefit your customers to propel growth?

May 10 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Legal Considerations — Starting a Business and Asset Protection. Learn simple steps business owners can take to protect their personal and business assets against risks.

We also have a special four-week series providing the chance to create your own business website. Starting on April 2 and running each Tuesday through April 23 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., we will hold Website Bootcamp: Launch Your Small Business Site in Just 4 Weeks. This series will be hands on, so class size is limited.

In addition to these workshops, we have a wealth of resources to support small business. Through a separate partnership with the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation, we provide electronic resources you can access from home for free with your library account. Library cards are free for those who live or work within the Pflugerville school district boundaries and cost $25 annually for those outside the boundaries.

These resources are available through our library catalog:

With LinkedIn Learning, learn new skills with a vast library of tutorials and courses taught by industry experts.

With Gale Business: Plan Builder, create a new business plan or update an existing one with this step-by-step tool.

With Gale Business: Entrepreneurship, learn to plan, fund, start or manage your small business with sample business plans, how-to guides and articles.

With AtoZ Databases, search a public records database for sales leads, mailing lists, market research and job listings.

The library also offers plenty of space for you to set up a laptop to work or find a quiet spot to meet with someone. The library makes for a great co-working site with free Wi-Fi, low-cost printing, scanners, copiers, meeting rooms and a knowledgeable staff to assist with any needs.

Need access to tools like 3-D printers or laser cutters? The Pfab Lab is the library’s makerspace, equipped with an array of craft tools. Once you attend a training on a specific one, you can make appointments to use that tool on your own projects during certain hours.

With the upcoming workshops, our other small business resources, and the physical space of the library, we offer a place to explore without judgement. Whether you have a successful small business already or an idea ready to bloom, the library provides fertile ground for personal growth. We provide everything you need to take the next step, but the motivation and initiative is yours to provide.

We hope to see you at one of our workshops this April!

Daniel Berra is the assistant director of the Pflugerville Public Library.

