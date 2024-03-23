Pfluger votes no on appropriations minibus

Mar. 22—WASHINGTON, Dc. On — Friday, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) released a statement after voting against the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024.

Rep. August Pfluger (TX-11): "I voted no today on the spending package. I appreciate Speaker Johnson's leadership in finding ways to cut wasteful spending. It was a difficult vote because of many important priorities for national security, including our military. However, the southern border is one of the biggest national security threats facing our country, and we must find a way to compel the President to take steps to close the border. The scenes from our border, here in Texas, are the biggest existential threat to our nation. It is priority number one."