Pfluger statement on Trump trial verdict

May 30—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman August Pfluger released a statement following the verdict in former President Trump's criminal trial in New York City.

"The political witch hunt trial against President Trump was never about justice, it is nothing more than an attempt by the Democrat Party to take down the candidate they know Joe Biden can't beat. It is a dark day in America when our justice system is weaponized against a political opponent. I will support President Trump through an appeal process to remove this trial from under the control of radical NY District Attorney Alvin Bragg and other political actors," Pfluger said in a news release.