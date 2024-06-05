Pfluger statement on President Biden's election year border stunt

Jun. 4—WASHINGTON, Dc. — Today, Congressman Pfluger issued the following statement after President Biden issued his election-year immigration Executive Order:

Rep. August Pfluger (TX-11): "The American people are smart enough to understand that pretending to secure the border five months before an election does not make up for President Biden's years of lawlessness that invited over eight million illegal aliens and over three hundred suspected terrorists to enter our country and resulted in the tragic deaths of Americans like Laken Riley. I have pushed the President to secure the border for three and a half years. What changed? This is nothing more than an election-year Hail Mary. We deserve a Commander-in-Chief who puts the safety of U.S. citizens first."