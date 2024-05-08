Pfluger leads lawmakers in letter to reimburse the State of Texas for the border crisis

May 7—WASHINGTON, Dc. Congressman — August Pfluger (TX-11) led 18 Texas House Republicans in urging the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security to reimburse the State of Texas for the cost of securing the southwest border.

In the letter, House Republicans said "Securing our homeland is a chief responsibility of the federal government. While Texas has faced the brunt of the 7.9 million individuals entering the United States across the southwestern border, all 50 states are being impacted by the mass resettlement of illegal aliens."

The letter addresses the need for the federal government to take responsibility for the crisis at the southwest border due to its failed policies and inaction. Texas has been particularly impacted by the influx of illegal border crossings.

Congressman Pfluger and his colleagues call on the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security for a dedicated funding line of $11.26 billion to address the security and humanitarian crisis at the southwest border.

Click here to read the full letter.

Cosigners of the letter are Representatives Randy Weber (TX-14), Pete Sessions (TX-17), Michael McCaul (TX-10), Monica Del La Cruz (TX-15), Michael Cloud (TX-27), Troy Nehls (TX-22), Roger Williams (TX-25), Keith Self (TX-03), Pat Fallon (TX-04), Chip Roy (TX-21), Morgan Luttrell (TX-08), Jodey Arrington (TX-19), Michael Burgess (TX-26), Brian Babin (TX-36), Nathaniel Moran (TX-01), Lance Gooden (TX-05), Ronny Jackson (TX-13), and Dan Crenshaw (TX-02).