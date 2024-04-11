Pfluger leads dozens of lawmakers in letter to EPA: Methane fee is unworkable

Apr. 10—WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Energy Action Team Chairman August Pfluger (TX-11) led 55 House Republicans in sending a letter to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan urging the EPA to revise implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act's so-called methane fee.

In the letter, House Republicans said, "The EPA's proposed rules blatantly violate Congressional intent and create an unworkable regulatory structure for oil & gas producers."

The letter underscores the need for regulatory compliance exemptions for oil and gas facilities complying with specific requirements, urging the EPA to narrow the definition of compliance and promptly grant exemptions.

Pfluger and his colleagues call on the EPA to "go back to the drawing board and develop supplemental proposed rules for the WEC and Subpart W that are consistent with Congressional intent, allow accurate GHG emissions reporting using a variety of technologies, and do not unfairly levy additional costs on both American energy consumers and producers."

Click here to read the full letter.

Cosigners of the letter are Representatives Robert E. Latta (OH-5), Russ Fulcher (ID-1), Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14), Mike Carey (OH-15), Carol D. Miller (WV-3), Chuck Fleischmann (TN-3), Ron Estes (KS-4), Beth Van Duyne (TX-24), Jeff Duncan (SC-3), Ralph Norman (SC-5), Randy Weber (TX-14), Kelly Armstrong (ND-At Large), John Joyce (PA-13), Lauren Boebert (CO-3), Stephanie Bice (OK-5), Wesley Hunt (TX-7), Dan Newhouse (WA-4), Eric A. "Rick" Crawford (AR-1), Dan Meuser (PA-9), Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Greg Pence (IN-6), John Curtis (UT-3), Ronny L. Jackson (TX-13), Kat Cammack (FL-3), Rick Allen (GA-12), Brett Guthrie (KY-2), Byron Donalds (FL-19), Alex Mooney (WV-2), David Valadao (CA-21), Neal P. Dunn, M.D. (FL-2), W. Gregory Steube (FL-17), Troy Nehls (TX-22), Ryan Zinke (MT-At Large), Adrian Smith (NE-3), Richard Hudson (NC-8), Dan Crenshaw (TX-2), Scott Fitzgerald (WI-5), Tony Gonzales (TX-23), Aaron Bean (FL-4), Andy Barr (KY-6), Bruce Westerman (AR-4), Monica De La Cruz (TX-15), Pat Fallon (TX-4), Kevin Hern (OK-1), Michael McCaul (TX-10), Nathaniel Moran (TX-30), Troy Balderson (OH-12), Andrew Garbarino (NY-2), Frank D. Lucas (OK-3), Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (GA-1), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-2), Claudia Tenney (NY-22), Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), Rich McCormick, M.D. (GA-7), and Jodey Arrington (TX-19).