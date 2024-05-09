Pfluger to host press conference following EPA administrator visit

May 9—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) on Friday will host Dr. Earthea Nance, Region 6 Administrator at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in the Permian Basin for an oil and gas site visit and producer roundtable.

Pfluger will host a press conference upon the conclusion of Nance's visit to update the media on his efforts to protect the Permian Basin from government overreach. The news conference will be at 500 W. Wall St. in Midland on the north side of Wall Street at 12:30 p.m.

The EPA has threatened to redesignate the Permian Basin as a nonattainment area for ozone — a move that would severely hamper oil & gas production in the region, a media advisory said. At the urging of Pfluger, Nance will visit the region and hear from industry and community leaders who would be impacted by the EPA designation.