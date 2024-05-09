Pfluger, Fischbach introduce legislation to block taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants

May 8—WASHINGTON, Dc. Congressman — August Pfluger took a bold stance Wednesday to safeguard American taxpayers' hard-earned dollars by introducing a Congressional Review Act to strike President Biden's taxpayer subsidies to illegal immigrants with Representative Michelle Fischbach (MN-07). This crucial legislation aims to prevent taxpayer funds from being used to provide healthcare benefits to illegal immigrants under the Biden administration's new rule, a news release said.

The Biden administration's recent move to extend eligibility for federally funded benefits, including healthcare under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), to illegal immigrants is a blatant misuse of taxpayer dollars and against federal statute. When Obamacare was first created in 2009, President Barack Obama told a Joint Session of Congress: "There are also those who claim that our reform efforts would insure illegal immigrants. This, too, is false." Under President Biden's rule, an estimated $300 million annually would be allocated to provide government-subsidized health insurance to approximately 100,000 illegal aliens, the release said.

Congressman Pfluger vehemently opposes this misuse of taxpayer funds and is committed to upholding the rule of law. He emphasized that providing healthcare benefits to illegal immigrants on the taxpayers' dime not only undermines the integrity of our nation's legal immigration system but also places an unjust burden on American taxpayers.

"In yet another slap in the face to the rule of law, President Biden is now offering free healthcare to illegal migrants—a move that is not only unacceptable but illegal," said Congressman Pfluger. "Funding healthcare for those who knowingly violated our immigration laws will only exacerbate the border crisis. The federal government must prioritize the well-being of American citizens and ensure that their hard-earned dollars are not being misused. I am proud to lead the charge in forcing the Biden Administration to rescind this illegal policy."

"This Administration has been asking American taxpayers to foot the bill for illegal immigrants, and now he wants them to pay for their healthcare," said Rep. Fischbach. "This is one more way President Biden is punishing hardworking citizens to benefit those who have broken the law. Rather than bending over backward for people who broke the law, President Biden needs to stop playing politics, protect our hard-working citizens, and get serious about the immigration crisis happening in this country."