Pfluger celebrates 100 years of US Border Patrol service and sacrifice

May 28—WASHINGTON, Dc. — Tuesday, Congressman Pfluger joined 17 of his Republican colleagues on the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee in introducing a resolution to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Border Patrol. The Border Patrol's primary mission is to "detect and prevent the illegal entry of aliens into the United States." The resolution honors the men and women, past and present, who have dedicated their lives to securing and defending America's borders.

Rep. August Pfluger: "I am proud to join my colleagues in reaffirming our commitment and unwavering support for the U.S. Border Patrol and the agents who work tirelessly to protect our country's borders. The open border policies of the Biden Administration have made the role of Border Patrol Agents more crucial than ever. Their courage and determination in the face of increasing physical and mental costs deserve more than just our gratitude. Our Committee will continue to fight for our men and women in green and ensure they have the tools and resources needed to protect the American people."

Cosponsors include: House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN), House Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX), Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS), Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC), Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, (R-NY), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY), Rep. Mike Ezell (R-MS), Rep. Laurel Lee (R-FL), Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R-TX), Rep. Dale Strong (R-AL), Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK), and Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ).

Read the full resolution here.