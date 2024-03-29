Pfluger calls for public trial of Mayorkas, announces date of transmission of Impeachment Articles

Mar. 28—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman August Pfluger joined Speaker Mike Johnson and the House impeachment managers Thursday in sending a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling on the Senate to expeditiously schedule an impeachment trial of Department of Homeland Secretary (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas, following the House's vote to approve two articles of impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas.

The impeachment managers are Congressman August Pfluger, Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Ben Cline, Rep. Andrew Garbarino, Rep. Michael Guest, Rep. Harriet Hageman, Rep. Clay Higgins, Rep. Laurel Lee, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In the letter, the Members also announced that the House would transmit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate on April 10th, 2024.

After sending the letter, Pfluger released the following statement:

"Any Senator who votes to dismiss the impeachment articles is dismissing the cries of millions of Americans who have been negatively impacted by the border crisis. Senator Chuck Schumer must hold a thorough trial that lays out the evidence on why Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas deserves to be impeached for his role in the catastrophic border crisis."