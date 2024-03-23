Pfluger bill to block President Biden's natural gas tax passes US House

Mar. 22—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman August Pfluger's legislation to repeal the Natural Gas Tax included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives as a part of H.R. 1023, the Cutting Green Corruption and Taxes Act Friday.

Pfluger spoke on the House Floor in advance of the vote.

"I rise in support of H.R. 1023, the Cutting Green Corruption and Taxes Act. I am proud that H.R. 1023 includes my legislation, H.R. 1141, to repeal the IRA's natural gas tax.

"The natural gas tax is inappropriate and highly unworkable. This tax was included despite never being considered in a hearing, receiving expert testimony, and, instead of looking at emissions holistically, the natural gas tax was based on the simple premise that if reliable energy is taxed, less of it will be produced.

"Especially as the EPA rolls out proposed rules to implement the natural gas tax, it is clear that Congress must take action to repeal this looming regulatory morass that targets all operators, no matter the size or actual emissions.

"I was pleased to host Speaker Johnson out to the Permian Basin to kick off Energy Week. The Speaker had the opportunity to meet with independent oil and gas producers who have worked proactively to reduce emissions.

"They haven't invested millions in emissions reduction technologies because of government penalties—they have done it because it makes economic and environmental sense for them to do so. In fact, methane emissions intensity in the Permian dropped nearly 70 percent between 2011 and 2020, even as production rose by over 320 percent. Permian producers are diligently and responsibly leading the way.

"If implemented, the ill-conceived natural gas tax will handicap technological innovation, reduce supplies of affordable energy, and increase both costs and emissions. In fact, this tax alone will drive up the cost of household energy bills for the 180 million Americans and 5.5 million businesses that rely on natural gas.

"The underpinnings of our national security and economic prosperity rest on the abundant natural resources the United States boasts. Now more than ever, it is critical to prioritize our energy security and dominance by repealing the IRA's natural gas tax.