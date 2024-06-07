Pfluger, Barrasso lead letter protecting use of predator control devices for sheep and goat producers

Jun. 6—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) and Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) Thursday led a bicameral letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) demanding the agency roll-back its ban on purchasing or deploying M-44 sodium cyanide ejector devices.

M-44 devices are used by farmers and ranchers, mainly sheep and goat producers, for predator control. These devices are a valuable management tool and protect herds from coyotes, foxes, and feral dogs. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has continuously approved the use of these safe and effective devices by state agencies in the past.

The agency included language prohibiting the use of M-44 devices by third parties in the USDA's Fiscal Year 2024 Appropriations Package signed into law earlier this year.

"American ranchers are the foundation of our food and economic security, and we must promote policies that protect their viability. It is estimated that if Texas and Wyoming ranchers could better control predation, it could result in over $100 million in farm gate sales," the members wrote. "In Wyoming alone, predator losses amounted to 47.3 percent of all sheep and lamb deaths. The continued production of M-44 devices is well within the law and is important to ensure ranchers have access to this safe and effective predation tool."

Co-signers of this letter include U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and U.S. Representatives Jake Ellzey (R-Texas), Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), Chip Roy (R-Texas), and Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota).

Secretary Vilsack,

We write with great concern regarding the non-statutory report language prohibiting the purchase or deployment of M-44 sodium cyanide ejector devices included in the Fiscal Year 2024 Appropriations Package signed into law on March 8, 2024. As you know, M-44 devices are an important tool for ranchers as they work to protect their herds from coyotes and foxes.

Over the last several years, increased predation across the nation has contributed to declining volumes of domestic livestock herds. In fact, in Texas alone, it is estimated that predation of sheep and goats results in approximately $25 million annually in revenue losses. It is estimated that if Texas and Wyoming ranchers could better control predation, it could result in over $100 million in farm gate sales. In Wyoming alone, predator losses amounted to 47.3 percent of all sheep and lamb deaths. In Montana, coyotes killed over 1,500 livestock in Fiscal Year 2023 with many more going unreported as there is no coyote depredation compensation program. It is imperative that Congress and the Department of Agriculture (USDA) work in harmony to ensure producers have access to the resources they need to address aggressive predators.

While we work in Congress to ensure prohibitions are not enacted in future legislation, we urge the USDA to continue production and supply of M-44 devices for government trappers and licensed private applicators. The continued production of M-44 devices is well within the law and is important to ensure ranchers have access to this safe and effective predation tool.

American ranchers are the foundation of our food and economic security, and we must promote policies that protect their viability. We look forward to working with USDA in these endeavors.