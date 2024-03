Mar. 27—WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) has announced town hall meetings in Mertzon and Sterling City next week. The meetings are open to the public and all members of the media.

Pfluger will conduct a town hall from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 2 at the Irion County Museum, 112 W. Fayette, in Mertzon.

The Sterling City town hall is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 3 at First National Bank of Sterling City, 602 Fourth St., in Sterling City.