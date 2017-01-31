Pfizer swings to a 4Q profit after rough year

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, file photo, a woman passes Pfizer's world headquarters, in New York. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, reported fourth-quarter net income of $775 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Reduced spending on overhead and legal costs helped drugmaker Pfizer Inc. end a difficult year with a fourth-quarter profit, after a loss a year ago, and the company forecast slightly higher revenue and profit for 2017.

The biggest drugmaker based in the U.S. still missed the profit expectations of Wall Street, but it edged past revenue expectations.

The maker of Viagra and pain treatment Lyrica on Tuesday reported net income of $775 million, versus a loss of $172 million a year ago.

Profit was 13 cents per share or, adjusted for non-recurring costs, 47 cents per share. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

Revenue totaled $13.63 billion in the period, while analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.55 billion.

In premarket trading, Pfizer shares fell 38 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $30.93.

Revenue edged up 1 percent in the U.S., where Pfizer makes about half its sales, but fell 7 percent outside the U.S.

Pfizer's Innovative Health segment, which sells newer, patent-protected medicines, reported worldwide fourth-quarter sales of $7.73 billion, up just 1 percent. Sales were driven by better-than-expected revenue for Viagra, pain treatment Lyrica, new breast cancer drug Ibrance, rheumatoid arthritis pill Xeljanz and a couple other drugs.

Sales fell 8 percent to $5.9 billion at Pfizer's essential health business, which sells older, mostly off-patent drugs, mostly due to lower overseas sales.

Sales of consumer health products such as Advil pain reliever, Chapstick and Centrum vitaimins increased 2 percent to $950 million.

Pfizer said it expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $54.5 billion.

Pfizer, based in New York, said it expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion.

For all of 2016, Pfizer reported net income of $7.2 billion, or $1.17 per share, on revenue of $52.8 billion.

Pfizer was blocked last year by the Obama administration in its attempt to acquire the Irish drugmaker Allergan in a maneuver to reduce Pfizer's U.S. tax rate that would have put its headquarters, at least on paper, in Dublin.

It also scrapped development of a high-priced new cholesterol drug once viewed as a big seller, as sales expectations dropped amid increasing pressure for lower prices from insurers and prescription benefit managers. And Pfizer decided in September not to split into two companies to accelerate growth — a move some investors and analysts had hoped would boost Pfizer's lagging stock price.

Shares slipped more than 1 percent before the opening bell Tuesday, and have declined almost 4 percent since the beginning of the year.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.