PFD rescues four people from Arkansas River

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) rescued four people from the Arkansas River on Saturday, June 8, and according to PFD, there were no injuries.

PFD posted that the people were stuck in the Arkansas River, just below the city park. The Swift Water Rescue Team launched a raft and went into the water to reach the individuals.

Courtesy: Pueblo Fire Department

At around 6:30 p.m., PFD updated that all four people had been rescued and that they had been wearing life jackets, which contributed to the success of the mission.

RELATED STORY: High water creates temporary closure of Arkansas River Trail

The Arkansas River has been flowing at high levels lately, recently prompting the city to close the Arkansas River Trail temporarily. Visitors are advised to use extreme caution in the area.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.