PFAS use in products banned in bipartisan vote in New Hampshire House

CONCORD — New Hampshire House members on Thursday voted again in favor of a ban on certain products with intentionally added per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are also known as forever chemicals.

The vote comes after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced strict new PFAS limits in drinking water on Wednesday, creating the first-ever Safe Drinking Water Act standard for the chemicals. PFAS chemicals have been used extensively since their 1940s for their non-stick properties but in the last decade were identified as a chemical of emerging concern.

House Bill 1649 would ban, effective July 1, 2028, the sale and distribution in New Hampshire of certain products with added PFAS.

The EPA reported that “exposure to PFAS has been linked to deadly cancers, impacts to the liver and heart, and immune and developmental damage to infants and children.”

House Bill 1649, sponsored by Karen Ebel, D-New London, would limit that exposure by banning products with added per- and polyfluorinated substances, or PFAS. This would include food packaging, cosmetics, carpets and feminine hygiene products, among other items.

“Now it's time to take a strong stand. These forever chemicals should not be in the air we breathe, the water we drink, or the soil we walk on,” said Ebel on the House floor. “We may never be able to correct the damage PFAS has already done. But now is the time to look to the future and stop using PFAS in common consumer products.”

There was lengthy opposition from representatives like Rep. Carroll Brown, R-Bristol, and Rep. Dan McGuire, R-Epsom, who took issue with what items were being banned and said implementation of the law would be too challenging. Despite this, the bill passed by a wide margin with bipartisan support, 233-140.

This is the second time the bill has passed the House this session, the first time in February. Now it will head to the Senate.

Jeff McMenemy contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: PFAS use in products banned in bipartisan vote in New Hampshire House