When it was launched in 2010, the first Peugeot 5008 was exactly what you’d expect of an MPV.

It had an impressively flexible interior, it was an undemanding car to drive and it adhered doggedly to a one-box appearance.

That it also handled with the dexterity of a smaller car and undercut the Ford S-Max on price helped seal it a four-star rating from us, but it never amounted to anything more than a determinedly functional product.

Seven years later and the game had changed. Although there was still no shortage of people who require what a traditional MPV such as that original 5008 offered, far fewer of them actually want to be seen in one, particularly in China.

Instead, they wanted, and continue to want, an SUV and all the kerbside appeal that goes with it. As a result, PSA Group’s product planners on Avenue de la Grande-Armée who devised an all new second generation that had been transformed into the rakish C-segment SUV when it was unveiled in 2017.

Quite a departure from its forebear, it's based on the smaller Peugeot 3008 crossover, only with an elongated bodyshell to allow for the fitment of seven seats instead of five. As a member of this increasingly popular clique of cars – and one with unreservedly upmarket objectives at that – it goes up against the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer and Seat Seat Tarraco, among others.

Given the 5008’s popularity, it was no surprise that Peugeot chose not to mess with a winning formula when it pulled the covers off a revised version in 2020. Subtly redesigned on the outside and with a range of new engines, the family-friendly French machine faces even more competition than ever. So is it still a desirable choice for those looking for space, style and a sprinkling of driver appeal?

